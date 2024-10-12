Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $216.39 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $238.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.99. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

