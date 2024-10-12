Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after buying an additional 371,724 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 54,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,055,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.