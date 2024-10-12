Marshall Wace LLP Has $318,000 Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,568,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 32,968.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,928 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $21,415,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

