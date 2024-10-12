Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Repare Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

