Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 7,695 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,695 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.02 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

