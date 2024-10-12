Marshall Wace LLP Has $309,000 Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Knife River were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Knife River stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

