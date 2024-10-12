Marshall Wace LLP Takes $315,000 Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 949.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Galapagos by 21.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 783.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $42.46.

Galapagos Profile

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.