Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yatsen from $4.70 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Yatsen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

