Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 7,009 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of AudioCodes worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in AudioCodes by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AudioCodes by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUDC stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

