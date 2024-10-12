Marshall Wace LLP Has $327,000 Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) by 410.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOWL. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

