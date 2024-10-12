Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,311,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.