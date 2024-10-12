Marshall Wace LLP Sells 5,172 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after buying an additional 198,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 59.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $28.13.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

