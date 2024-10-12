Marshall Wace LLP Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Metals Acquisition were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Metals Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

