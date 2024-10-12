Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 4,171 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.07 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

