Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,300 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zynex in the first quarter worth $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $243.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

