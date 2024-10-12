Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.85 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

