Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,049 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in DHI Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHX. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

DHX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

