Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 799,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 752,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 258,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 141,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.57.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 485.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

