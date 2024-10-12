Sei Investments Co. Has $239,000 Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

