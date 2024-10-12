Sei Investments Co. Invests $130,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 35.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of -1.10. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

