13,979 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gannett in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 77.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Price Performance

GCI stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $639.84 million for the quarter.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

