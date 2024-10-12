Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $101,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,693,701.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,477,309 shares of company stock worth $40,986,184. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

