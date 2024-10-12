Sei Investments Co. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 449,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 79,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -123.46%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

