Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 110.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Riskified were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Riskified by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Riskified by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $821.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSKD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

