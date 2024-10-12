Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 93,818 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.61 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.09 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

