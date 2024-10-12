Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Grupo Simec stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $487.42 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

