Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,500 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of First of Long Island worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 292.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $2,116,239.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,853.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Up 2.8 %

FLIC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

