BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

