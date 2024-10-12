Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Basf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,285.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

