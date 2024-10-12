i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Cut to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
i-80 Gold Price Performance
i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 162.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAUX. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 28.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
