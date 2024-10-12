American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

