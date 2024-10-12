LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY) Upgraded at TD Cowen

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTC LVMUY opened at $142.97 on Thursday. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a twelve month low of $131.16 and a twelve month high of $191.63.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile
