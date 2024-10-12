LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY) Upgraded at TD Cowen

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTC LVMUY opened at $142.97 on Thursday. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a twelve month low of $131.16 and a twelve month high of $191.63.

Get LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.