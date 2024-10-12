Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC raised their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

BTG opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

