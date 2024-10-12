15,367 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

BORR stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Borr Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.