Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 302,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 232.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,901 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at about $930,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Stock Up 2.9 %

JRVR opened at $6.45 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $244.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. Compass Point dropped their price target on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

