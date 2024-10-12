Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2,282.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,213,496.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,031.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

