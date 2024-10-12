Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to Strong Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KHNGY. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $70.74.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.