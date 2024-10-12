Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to Strong Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on KHNGY. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.1 %
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.
