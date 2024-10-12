Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

