Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Publicis Groupe Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.