JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.41.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$18.31 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$32.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3652482 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.