Barclays Upgrades Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to “Strong-Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

