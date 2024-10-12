Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lonza Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.
Lonza Group Stock Up 1.0 %
About Lonza Group
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
