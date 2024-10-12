Sei Investments Co. Sells 53,444 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,444 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,081. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $160,251.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.