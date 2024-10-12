Sei Investments Co. Sells 137,591 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Stock Down 0.7 %

LU opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Featured Stories

