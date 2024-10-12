Sei Investments Co. Has $213,000 Stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enhabit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

EHAB stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $362.02 million, a PE ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,804.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

