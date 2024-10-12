Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Global by 416.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARAA opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.57%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

