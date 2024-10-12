Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 96,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of GoPro by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 146,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,415,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GoPro by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 53,614 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GoPro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

