First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.02. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

