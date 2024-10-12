Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

Several analysts recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1,606.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 221,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,398,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

DNA opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.10. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20). The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 486.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

