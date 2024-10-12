Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.16.
Several analysts recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
DNA opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.10. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20). The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 486.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.
