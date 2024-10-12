Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 380.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.49 million, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.