BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

TBBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

TBBB stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.16.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.69 million. Analysts expect that BBB Foods will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the first quarter worth about $8,355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

